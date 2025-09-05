SERDANG, Sept 5 — Entrepreneur and social media influencer Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman, better known as Khairul Aming, never expected to be named the recipient of the Maulidur Rasul Award 2025 in the Successful Entrepreneur/Technocrat category.

He said the recognition came as a surprise, as he had never imagined being listed alongside other prominent figures at this year’s celebration.

Khairul Aming dedicated the award to small entrepreneurs striving to earn a halal livelihood despite facing various challenges.

“I dedicate this award to all entrepreneurs out there, especially small traders who are just starting out, selling under the hot sun, in the rain — all part of their effort to earn a halal income. So, this award is for them,” he told reporters today.

He stressed that business success should not only be measured by profit, but also by blessings and good relationships with customers.

Khairul Aming also emphasised his commitment to using social media platforms to promote small entrepreneurs’ products.

Meanwhile, well-known actress Ardini Angeline Tan, who received the Maulidur Rasul Award 2025 in the Outstanding New Convert (Mualaf) category, described the recognition as a symbol of strength in her life journey after embracing Islam.

She said the award gave her renewed spirit to continue conveying the true message of Islam, while expressing gratitude to her family and those who had always prayed for her.

“I feel grateful, deeply moved and almost can’t believe that someone as small as me is given such a great and meaningful award on this very blessed day.

“After converting to Islam, I made a promise that I would strive to convey the true meaning of Islam to non-Muslims,” she said.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah graced the celebration commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad SAW, held under the theme ‘Membangun Ummah Madani.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Earlier, Mohd Na’im flagged off and led the National Maulidur Rasul 2025/1447H procession at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (Maeps) here.

A total of 6,104 participants from 119 contingents joined the 1.1-kilometre procession from the main parking area to Dewan A Maeps. — Bernama