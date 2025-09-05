BALING, Sept 5 — The public has been advised to check the 3Ps (Procedure, Practitioner, and Premises) before undergoing aesthetic treatment to ensure safety and minimise the risk of complications.

Medical Practice Division officer at the Health Ministry (MOH), Dr Najmi Ismail, stated that only registered medical practitioners are allowed to perform aesthetic procedures, and their status can be verified with the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC).

“Treatment premises must also be registered with MOH and authorised to provide aesthetic services. Never seek unlicensed procedures such as filler or Botox injections carried out at homes or hotels.

“Checking the 3Ps is crucial to avoid unsafe treatment that could lead to serious complications, including death,” he said at the Kedah Madani Rakyat Programme (PMR) at the Baling District Council Sports Complex, here today.

The MOH information counter set up at the event, which runs until tomorrow, offers services such as organ donation registration, immunisation, fitness checks, and nutrition screenings.

Meanwhile, Baling District Health Officer Dr Ezy Eriyani Nadzari said free influenza shots for senior citizens and measles-rubella (MR) vaccines for children aged six to 59 months are also being provided during the Kedah PMR. — Bernama