KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Muslims to deepen their understanding of Islam, maintain good character and embody the spirit of the struggle of Prophet Muhammad SAW as part of efforts to realise the concept of Malaysia Madani.

He said Muslims must emulate the Prophet’s exemplary leadership and character, which serve as the best model in all aspects of life, including knowledge, charity, compassion, and moral conduct.

“Islam stands firm on faith, knowledge, awareness, charity, and the spirit to move forward. The personality and morals of Prophet Muhammad SAW, along with his exemplary conduct, must be our guide,” he said.

The prime minister said this when giving a “tausiyah” (informal Islamic lecture) at a “Temu Mesra” programme by the Federal Territories Mufti Department at the Bandar Baru Seri Petaling Jamek Mosque today.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Federal Territories Mufti Ahmad Fauwaz Fadzil. — Bernama