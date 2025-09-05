KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Malaysia and Asean countries hope that the demonstrations in Indonesia will end soon, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said during a recent meeting in Beijing, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto informed him that the situation in the republic has now improved.

“We pray for the best for Indonesia as it is not only an Asean country but also a friend and a family,” he told reporters after attending the Federal Territories Mufti Department’s Temu Mesra Programme at the Bandar Baru Seri Petaling Jamek Mosque here today.

On August 29, the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta said that it was closely monitoring the latest developments following a series of demonstrations in the Senayan, Central Jakarta area.

Meanwhile, Anwar said Malaysia also hopes a new government in Thailand can be formed soon.

“Once everything is in order, I will get in touch with them,” he said.

It was reported yesterday that the Thai House of Representatives will vote for a new prime minister today, following the dismissal of Paetongtarn Shinawatra last week. — Bernama