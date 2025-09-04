IPOH, Sept 4 — A woman who attempted to approach the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, during the state-level National Day parade, has been referred to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Tanjung Rambutan, for observation.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the 41-year-old suspect was sent to the hospital after her remand expired today, under the provisions of the Mental Health Act 2001 (Act 615).

“The investigation has been completed and referred to the state deputy public prosecutor’s office. The papers will be submitted tomorrow to the Attorney General’s Chambers in Putrajaya for further direction.

“We will provide updates on the case from time to time,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He also advised the public to refrain from making any unfounded speculation, as it could interfere with the investigation process and jeopardise public order.

On Aug 31, the woman, who has a history of psychiatric treatment and a prior drug-related record, was arrested by police when she attempted to approach Sultan Nazrin on the grandstand while the Perak state anthem was being played. — Bernama