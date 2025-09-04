REMBAU, Sept 4 — Malaysians in Indonesia have been advised to avoid identified hotspots of demonstrations following riots in several parts of the republic since Aug 28, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

He said no Malaysians have been affected by the unrest so far, with the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta and the Consulates-General in Pekanbaru and Medan closely monitoring the situation to ensure their safety.

“We have advised them not to go to hotspots so that they will not be affected. If possible, if there is no need to go out, just remain at home or in hostels (for students).

“If they need to go out, do so in areas not identified as frequent demonstration sites,” he told reporters after presenting the Excellent Service Award (APC) to 101 recipients from the Rembau District Education Office here today.

On Aug 29, the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta issued a statement saying it was closely monitoring developments following demonstrations that began in Senayan in Central Jakarta.

Mohamad, who is also Rembau MP, further reminded Malaysians not to be influenced by elements that could threaten national peace and stability.

“When peace is disturbed, economic growth will also be affected. If the situation is unstable, foreign investors will not invest, while local investors will adopt a wait-and-see approach. This is not good for the country,” he said.

He also urged the public to remain vigilant against false information that could mislead society and weaken unity. — Bernama