KUCHING, Sept 4 — Two women were killed while a man was seriously injured after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in skidded off the road and crashed near Rumah Panjang Melayu Ulu, Pan Borneo Highway in Betong on Tuesday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it was notified about the accident at 5.58pm and a team from the Betong fire station was deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the accident involved an SUV that had skidded with three victims trapped inside, comprising one adult male and two adult females,” Bomba said in a statement.

The victims were successfully extricated at 7.15pm.

“However, two women were confirmed dead by the Ministry of Health (MoH), while the man, who was seriously injured, was taken to hospital for further treatment,” said a Bomba spokesperson.

The identities of all the victims have yet to be established as no identification documents were found. — The Borneo Post