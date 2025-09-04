TANJUNG MALIM, Sept 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Proton Holdings Bhd to expand its presence in more countries worldwide, saying the national carmaker has already proven itself by becoming one of the most popular and affordable cars in Egypt.

He said Proton’s success in Egypt was a sign of its growing global footprint and an example of how Malaysia’s strong international ties can open doors for local industries.

Speaking at the launch of Proton’s first electric vehicle (EV) plant here today, Anwar recalled how Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly had personally told him during a recent meeting in Beijing that the brand was thriving in the country, calling its performance “very encouraging”.

“This demonstrates our capability, including in venturing into industries both at home and abroad, breaking through barriers that were once closed to us.

“And what does this mean? It means that good relations with other countries are helping us,” he said in his speech.

Anwar said Proton’s international momentum would receive another boost when Malaysia hosts the Asean summit in October, where leaders from across Asia, Australia, New Zealand and India — along with representatives from Latin America, South Africa and Italy — are expected to attend.

“This coming October, I will not only be meeting with President Trump, but also with my counterparts from Asean countries, from Asia — including China, Japan, and Korea — and also from Australia, New Zealand, and India.

“But this time, there will be even more, including leaders from Latin America, South Africa, and also the Prime Minister of Italy. I also said then that we are working to break into the South African market for Proton vehicles, and we are also looking at Brazil.

“Therefore, I have asked Proton to be given space to showcase our EVs during that summit so that we can bring these leaders to see for themselves Proton’s capabilities and technology, enabling us to penetrate all these markets,” he said.

Anwar said Malaysia was confident it could keep Proton competitive by reducing costs while continuing to meet the needs of communities with modest incomes.

Proton’s first electric car, the e.MAS 7 was the official vehicle for the Asean Summit back in May. It's the second EV, the e.MAS 5 will be officially launched in the fourth quarter of this year.