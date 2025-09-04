JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 4 — The Magistrate’s Court here today fined a 31-year-old widower RM3,500 for wounding his ex-wife with a helmet last Sunday.

Magistrate Atifah Hazimah Wahab imposed the fine after Mohammad Firdaus Osman pleaded guilty.

According to the charge sheet, Mohammad Firdaus, 31, intentionally caused injury to his 34-year-old ex-wife using a helmet, which if used as a weapon could have caused death. The incident allegedly occurred at a house near Kampung Sentosa, Pasir Gudang, at 5.30pm on August 31.

He was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon, which carries a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, whipping, or any two of these punishments.

Before sentencing, the accused’s counsel from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK), Nurul Hidayah Mohammad Asri, requested a lighter fine, citing that Mohammad Firdaus has three children, two under his care. “The accused works setting up canopy tents for weddings, pleaded guilty, and cooperated throughout the investigation,” she said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sarah Siti Aisyah Mustapha Kamal, however, urged the court to impose a sentence that would serve as a lesson, considering the victim’s injuries. The court then imposed the RM3,500 fine and ordered six months’ jail if it is not paid.

According to court records, the accused struck the victim’s head and neck with the helmet, injuring several parts of her body.

Meanwhile, in the same court, a 50-year-old farmer, K Raju, was sentenced to four months’ jail after pleading guilty to hurting his 45-year-old wife on August 6. He was also sentenced to four months’ jail for making a criminal threat to kill her at the same time and place.

Raju was charged under Sections 323 and 326A of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, and Section 506 for criminal intimidation, which carries a maximum of seven years’ jail, a fine, or both. He was represented by YBGK counsel Siti Nabilah Hamzah.