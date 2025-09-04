KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has announced special traffic compound rates in conjunction with the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

The offer is available until September 17, 2025, according to a statement posted on DBKL’s official Facebook page.

“Special DBKL traffic compound rates in conjunction with Merdeka Month and Malaysia Day until 17 September 2025,” DBKL said in the post.

DBKL added that payments can be made online through Pay@kl and PBTPay, or at DBKL counters and Pos Malaysia branches.