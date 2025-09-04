KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said a total of 41 out of 60 investigation papers on criminal cases involving politicians opened between 2020 and July this year have been classified as no further action (NFA).

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Azalina told the Dewan Negara that such cases could still be reopened if new developments arise.

“Unlike civil cases, there is no statute of limitations for criminal cases,” she was quoted as saying in a written reply.

According to FMT, Azalina stressed that the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) does not consider the background of individuals under investigation, and reviews all police investigation papers thoroughly.

“The AGC’s assessment is based on facts, evidence, and applicable laws, taking into account the principles of integrity, transparency, and prosecutorial independence,” she was quoted as saying.

She was responding to a question from Senator Hussin Ismail, who asked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to state the percentage of criminal cases involving politicians classified as NFA between 2020 and 2025.

Hussin had also asked what mechanisms were in place to ensure that political interference does not influence the classification of cases as NFA, FMT reported.