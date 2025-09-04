TANJONG MALIM, 4 Sept — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has invited Chinese automotive giant Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd (Geely) to increase its investment in a bid to develop the Automotive Hi-Tech Valley (AHTV) here.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said AHTV will be an important hub for the regional automotive supply chain as a result of the large investment by national automotive company Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd (Proton).

“We want to make (AHTV) an important centre for Geely and I have informed its chairman Li Shufu that Geely should take the opportunity to establish not just a car manufacturing plant but also a centre of excellence for training and education,” he said in his speech at the launch of Proton’s electric vehicle (EV) factory today.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz; and Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Anwar also stressed that cooperation between the state government and the relevant ministries is vital to ensure the success of investments in the AHTV area.

He said the launch of Proton’s EV factory can reduce EV production cost, allowing the cars to compete in meeting the needs of the middle-income group.

“The product will meet the needs of those with lower income who seek to purchase cars that cost less and have better features,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that today’s factory launch will open up more opportunities to penetrate international markets, including Egypt, South Africa and Brazil.

“In Beijing, Egyptian Prime Minister (Mostafa Madbouly) met me and expressed admiration over Proton Egypt’s encouraging performance—their cars are among the popular emerging cars which Egyptians find affordable.

“That demonstrates our ability in venturing into industries abroad and breaking down barriers,” he said, adding that this represents economic cooperation resulting from good personal and diplomatic relations.

Anwar disclosed that efforts are being made for Proton cars to penetrate the South African and Brazilian markets, and the wish has been conveyed to the leadership of both nations.

He noted that both Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are expected to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit in October.

“Therefore, I have asked Proton to make room during the main conference to allow these leaders and delegations from other countries to see for themselves Proton’s capabilities, performance and technology so that we can penetrate further export markets,” he added. — Bernama