KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Three family members pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of trafficking an Indonesian woman for exploitation as forced labour.

Cassandra D’Silva Louis, 39, and her parents, Celine Clara Lewis, 63 and Louis L. Edward, 66, were charged with common intent to traffic the woman for forced labour at a house in Taman Desa, near here, from March 2023 to August 21, 2025.

The charge, framed under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Act 670), read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail sentence of 15 years and a fine, if convicted.

Judge Azura Alwi allowed them bail of RM12,000 with one surety each and also ordered them to report to a nearby police station once a month. She set Oct 6 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Habibullah Mohammad Shah appeared for the prosecution, while the three accused were represented by lawyer P.N. Nagarajan. — Bernama