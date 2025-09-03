KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Are you looking to join the nearly three million Malaysians who have already started spending their RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) but unsure about how to do so?

Then all you need is this simple guide to help you figure out what you can buy with it and how to do so, and some extra tips on sorting out issues you might have.

What you can purchase with SARA aid

The SARA programme allows recipients to purchase essential items from these approved categories, all clearly marked with SARA labels at participating retailers:

Food and beverages:

Rice

Eggs

Bread

Flour

Cooking oil

Canned food such as sardines and tuna

Instant noodles

Beverages including milk, tea, and coffee

Seasoning including soy sauce, sugar, and salt

Biscuits

Personal care and household items such as toothpaste, sanitary pads, and soap

Household cleaning supplies including laundry detergent and dishwashing liquid

Educational supplies:

School uniforms, shoes, school bags, and stationery

Healthcare:

Ministry of Health-approved medications Items are marked with the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) logo at the Mydin Alor Setar Supermarket in Alor Setar on September 3, 2025. — Bernama pic

How to use your SARA Aid

Step 1: Choose your items

Select products from the 14 approved categories that display SARA labels on price tags at participating stores.

Step 2: Present your MyKad

Show your MyKad to the cashier for verification of your aid recipient status.

Step 3: Scan your items

The cashier will scan each approved item according to the permitted categories.

Step 4: Pay using MyKad

Complete your purchase by using your MyKad to confirm the transaction and deduct from your SARA balance.

Step 5: Keep your receipt

Store your receipt to track your purchase transactions.

A consumer checks their Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) aid balance before purchasing daily necessities at the Mydin Alor Setar Supermarket on September 3, 2025. — Bernama pic

Where to shop and get help

The aid is accessible at major retailers including Mydin, Lotus, Econsave, Speedmart, and selected sundry shops across all districts in Malaysia.

Recipients can monitor their balance, view the complete list of approved items, and locate nearby participating stores through the MyKasih mobile application [Google Play] [Apple App Store].

For assistance, recipients can contact the MyKasih helpline at 03-7720 1800, available from 8.30am to 5.30pm, Monday through Friday. Additional information is available at the official webpage.

The programme gained significant expansion when Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that all Malaysian aged 18 and above will receive a one-off RM100 cash assistance under SARA.

The aid, announced in conjunction with National Day celebrations, became available from Aug 31 and will remain valid through Dec 31.