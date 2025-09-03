IPOH, Sept 3 — Perak Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad has advised the public not to be fooled by a fake TikTok account that uses his picture and voice through artificial intelligence (AI) technology to offer cash.

He said that since Tuesday evening, his party has received many complaints about several videos on the platform that appear to show offers of money from him, when the matter is not true.

“The TikTok account does not belong to me and all the offers made are also not true and he requests the public not to make any transactions with unidentified parties.

All forms of government assistance will only be announced through the Menteri Besar’s official social media account and official state government channels,” he said in a statement here, today.

Saarani said the matter has been forwarded to the authorities, including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for further action.

He also called on the public to immediately report to the authorities or file a complaint with the social media platform concerned if they see the fake account to curb digital fraud from spreading. — Bernama