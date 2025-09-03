BALIK PULAU, Sept 3 — The teacher who slashed his wife at their home in Taman Tunas Muda, Sungai Ara, near here on August 27, will be charged for attempted murder at the Balik Pulau Court here tomorrow.

South-west district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the 30-year-old suspect would be charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder after his six-day remand ends tomorrow.

In the 6am incident on Wednesday, the suspect allegedly slashed the neck of his 28-year-old wife, who is also a teacher, before injuring himself with a knife in the couple’s bedroom at their home.

The victim’s mother, who heard her daughter’s screams from the upper floor of the two-storey house, rushed in to find the woman pinned down. She quickly pulled her daughter off the bed to save her.

Sazalee earlier said that debt problems were believed to have triggered the quarrel before the suspect attacked his wife. The suspect had reportedly taken a bank loan for stock investment in addition to installment payments for goods purchased through e-commerce platforms.

In a related development, the Penang Social Welfare Department (JKM) will monitor and provide counselling to the female teacher.

Penang JKM director Rozita Ibrahim said JKM officers had visited the victim’s home after she was discharged from the Penang Hospital, but her family requested that the victim be given space as she was still traumatised.

“JKM is committed to providing continuous support, including counselling sessions, once the victim and her family are ready,” she told reporters after officiating the smart solar aquaponics project at the Community-Based Rehabilitation Centre (PPDK) in Teluk Bahang, here today.

Meanwhile, Penang Education Department (JPNPP) director Mohammad Dziauddin Mat Saad said his department would continue to monitor and counsel the teacher to help her recover so that she can return to work.

He said the teacher is currently on medical leave and requires follow-up treatment.

“At this point, there has been no discussion on transferring her to another school because JPNPP’s priority is to give her space and support for recovery,” he said when contacted.

He added that the school administration is also assisting in managing the teacher’s welfare, including providing special leave if needed, to ensure her recovery progressed smoothly. — Bernama