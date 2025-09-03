KOTA KINABALU, Sept 3 — The Coroner’s Court here today allowed lawyers representing five minors charged in the bullying case of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir to be admitted as interested parties in the inquest, which is scheduled to begin at 2pm.

Coroner, Sessions Court Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan, made the ruling after hearing submissions from the Sabah Law Society (SLS), the legal team representing Zara Qairina’s mother, and the lawyers for the five minors.

“The matter was objected to by the SLS and the legal team for Zara Qairina’s mother. The conducting officer did not raise any objections. Having listened to the parties’ submissions, I must say that all interests must be protected. Therefore, I declare the lawyers for the minors to be interested persons in this inquest,” said the coroner.

The matter was brought before Coroner Amir Shah today following yesterday’s decision by High Court Judge Datuk Duncan Sikodol, who set aside an earlier ruling by Coroner Azreena Aziz that had also allowed the lawyers to participate as interested parties in the inquest.

However, Justice Duncan said that the lawyers were at liberty to renew their applications before Coroner Amir Shah, who is now presiding over the case after Coroner Azreena recused herself.

Coroner Azreena, who also serves as Sabah State Court Director, recused herself from the case on the grounds that she resides in Papar, where the religious school attended by Zara Qairina is located, although she said she was not familiar with the individuals allegedly involved.

Immediately after today’s ruling on the admission of the lawyers, Coroner Amir Shah also fixed September 11 for a visit to the scene of the incident — Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Datu Mustapha, Papar — at 9.30am. The inquest will resume at 2pm, with the pathologist who conducted the teenager’s post-mortem scheduled to testify.

Zara Qairina, 13, was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital here on July 17. She had been admitted after being found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar at 4am on July 16.

On August 13, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) announced that an inquest would be conducted into her death after reviewing the investigation report submitted by the police.

On August 8, the AGC ordered the exhumation of Zara Qairina’s remains to allow for a post-mortem examination. — Bernama