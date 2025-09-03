SINGAPORE, Sept 3 — A cruise ship operated by Dream Cruises rescued a man found in a small boat in distress in the Strait of Melaka this morning.

The Genting Dream, which was on a three-night voyage from Singapore to Phuket, spotted the individual signalling for help and immediately launched rescue procedures, the company said in a statement.

The man was brought safely on board and given food, drinks and a medical check-up by the ship’s medical team. Dream Cruises said he is in stable condition and continues to receive care.

Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises, praised the crew for their swift response.

“Ensuring safety at sea is our foremost duty. I am proud of the captain and crew’s vigilance and professionalism in carrying out this successful rescue,” he said.

Dream Cruises added that it is working with the relevant authorities to arrange for the man’s safe transfer to shore.

Launched earlier this year, StarDream Cruises operates two brands — StarCruises and Dream Cruises — and runs voyages across Asia with ships based in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.