KOTA KINABALU, Sept 3 — The parents of schoolgirl Zara Qairina Mahathir, who died on July 17, have been allowed to be interested parties in the inquest into her death.

Coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan said he would allow the counsels for her parents, Mahathir Hashim @ Marikin and Noraidah Lamat, to take part in the proceedings.

They will be permitted to question deponents and have access to documents throughout the inquest.

Lead counsel for Mahathir, Sherzali Asli, told the court that the 44-year-old biological father had been separated from his wife since 2018.

“He has not seen her recently but had been in contact with Zara until her death,” he said.

When asked about the father’s presence, he said Mahathir had not been privy to information and should have the right to know the cause of his daughter’s death.

Mahathir was not present at today’s proceedings.

The inquest took a short recess at 10.05am while it deliberated on whether Zara’s alleged bullies should also be allowed to be interested parties in the case.