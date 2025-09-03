BALING — A rubber tapper reportedly discovered a human skeleton lying on its back, fully clothed, with a knife placed beside it in Kampung Padang Besar, Kuala Ketil, yesterday.

According to Berita Harian, Baling District Police acting chief Deputy Superintendent Ahmad Salimi Md Ali said the incident occurred at about 11am when a 43-year-old man, who was tapping rubber, spotted what appeared to be human remains near a farm fence.

The man also reportedly found a blue SYM motorcycle about 25 metres from where the skeleton was located.

“Police inspection found the remains lying on their back with both legs resting on a white plastic container, and a knife on the left side of the body,” Ahmad Salimi was quoted as saying today.

He reportedly said checks with missing persons records showed a report had been lodged by the victim’s wife on August 29, after her husband failed to return home on August 24.

The wife and her stepchild were said to have identified the remains based on the victim’s clothing and motorcycle.

The body has reportedly been sent to the Forensic Unit of Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar, for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

The case has reportedly been classified as sudden death, and police urged anyone with information to come forward.