JERTIH, Sept 2 — The Terengganu government has formed a Special Search and Rescue (SAR) Team on Pulau Perhentian here and Pulau Lang Tengah in Setiu as part of efforts to enhance tourist safety on both resort islands.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris said the team was formed following several incidents involving the safety of tourists, especially the one that occurred in Pulau Perhentian recently.

“This team will operate from March to October annually, which is normally the peak period of tourist arrivals.

“It will involve the cooperation of various other existing safety and rescue agencies, including the police, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), the Malaysian Marine Department, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), the Besut District Office, the National Security Council, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Terengganu State Health Department as well as representatives of tourism operators and local communitiesm,” it said in a statement today.

He also expects the formation of the team to increase tourist confidence and ensure their safety is always guaranteed throughout their stay at the resort islands in Terengganu. — Bernama