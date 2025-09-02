ALOR SETAR, Sept 2 — Border security between Malaysia and Thailand has been tightened following the arrest of a Malaysian man at a roadblock in Danok, Sadao, who was allegedly attempting to smuggle two M16 rifles and 450 rounds of ammunition on Monday.

According to Berita Harian (BH), Kedah Police Chief, Datuk Adzli Abu Shah, said that tighter controls have been enforced at the Bukit Kayu Hitam and Durian Burung border checkpoints to prevent smuggling activities or the entry of prohibited items into the country.

He added that the police have sufficient personnel to carry out monitoring and security enforcement along the Malaysia-Thailand border.

“We are always on alert and continue to tighten border controls,” he was quoted as saying.

The 46-year-old suspect was arrested at 5.35pm at a roadblock manned by officers from the Sadao District Police Station.

According to BH sources, the roadblock was part of an ongoing operation to prevent drug trafficking and address security threats.