KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — A total of 55 new flood mitigation projects are expected to be completed by 2030, compared to only 17 projects completed up to 2024, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said the target is among five key objectives under the flood mitigation and adaptation strengthening agenda during the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

“For strengthening flood mitigation and adaptation efforts to safeguard the people’s wellbeing and enhance the nation’s economic sustainability, measures will be taken to expedite the development of flood mitigation infrastructure, adopt alternative methods in flood adaptation and management, and strengthen governance mechanisms.

“The implementation of all strategies and initiatives under the 13MP will be monitored transparently, systematically and comprehensively to ensure that the benefits from outcomes can be enjoyed by the people,” he said when winding up the 13MP debate for the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) in the Dewan Negara today.

Fadillah said other targets include protecting an additional 846,000 residents from floods, raising the total to one million compared to 154,000 previously, as well as covering an area of 1,400 square kilometres within the period.

During the 13MP period, he said, construction of four dual-function retention ponds and the development of 12 new integrated river basins will also commence.

Fadillah said various measures have been implemented to address floods, including both structural and non-structural approaches nationwide.

However, issues and challenges remain, particularly the complexity of infrastructure development with high costs, and unintegrated adaptation and governance measures.

He said his ministry continues to face challenges in implementing water sector development projects, which hinder the rapid progress of such projects.

“Among the key challenges are issues of acquiring private land along river stretches, which require close cooperation from various parties, especially state governments, to ensure smooth project implementation. Utility relocation works are also a constraint to project progress,” he said.

As such, he said PETRA has set up a special task force to address operational and on-site implementation issues. — Bernama