JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 2 — Johor Infrastructure Group’s managing director Datuk Mahadzir Aziz said Johor is on the right track to emerge as a model state in the development of smart cities, in line with the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) initiative.

He said that the effort requires close cooperation between the federal and state governments, as well as strategic industry players.

“The main focus is to ensure the integration of smart infrastructure and the development of smart buildings that can support economic growth and the well-being of the community.

“We see now that industry players, as well as the federal and state governments, are examining how to adapt the construction of smart cities and infrastructure.

“There are certain areas in the context of this smart city that will be developed, especially under the JS-SEZ,” he told reporters after attending the Innovation Day Johor 2025: Digital Transformation and Al for a Smart Johor programme here today.

Mahadzir, who is also the group’s infrastructure technology director, explained that the development of smart cities in Johor is not only focused solely on the use of digital technology, but also includes aspects of sustainability, safety and the well-being of the population.

“The planned smart infrastructure includes an integrated transport system, efficient energy management and public services based on big data,” he said.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that the state government is committed to making the southern state a leader in smart development in the region.

“The Johor government will ensure that development policies and planning are in line with the desire to transform the state into one that is sustainable and competitive.

“This smart city initiative will also provide great benefits to the people through more efficient public services,” he said.

Onn Hafiz added that the presence of foreign investment, especially from Singapore through the JS-SEZ, will provide added value to the development of smart cities in Johor.

“It will not only increase the flow of the latest technologies, but also strengthen the long-established bilateral economic network between Johor and Singapore,” he said, adding that Johor has the potential to emerge as a regional hub for smart city development, on par with developed countries that stress on green, sustainable and people-friendly technology.