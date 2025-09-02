KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — A police outrider with the Istana Negara motorcycle escort unit was killed in an accident along Jalan Sungai Tua in Ulu Yam, Selangor this morning.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Ibrahim Husin said today that the 32-year-old officer was on his way to work from Batang Kali to Kuala Lumpur when tragedy struck at about 7.10 am.

“According to initial investigations, the victim encountered a fallen tree while riding through Jalan Sungai Tua Ulu Yam. As he swerved to avoid the hazard, he lost control before skidding into the opposite lane and crashed. The victim was confirmed dead at the scene by medical officers,” he said in the statement.

Ibrahim said a post-mortem was being conducted at the Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital to identify the cause of death while the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (for reckless driving).

He appealed to members of the public who witnessed the incident to contact traffic investigation officer Insp Khairul Salleh Abdull Rahman at 03-6064 1222 or the nearest police station. — Bernama