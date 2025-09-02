BEIJING, Sept 2 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed confidence that Malaysia’s relations with China will continue on an upward trajectory.

The prime minister said Malaysia values its strong ties with China, reaffirming the country’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations.

“We want to make sure that what was agreed upon will be implemented at the fast track, because I want this special strategic, comprehensive relations to really work,” he told Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Anwar said this during a courtesy call on Xi at the Great Hall of the People here on Tuesday.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

The prime minister also thanked Xi for the invitation to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Plus Summit in Tianjin yesterday.

“For me personally, of course, it is a great honour to be given the opportunity to participate in the deliberations of the SCO, which is important to us,” he said.

Malaysia and China established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974. In 2013 the ties were elevated to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that continues to be strengthened in all areas including politics, trade, education, social and culture.

China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 years since 2009.

Total trade between the two countries is valued at RM484.12 billion in 2024, representing 16.8 per cent of Malaysia’s total global trade (RM2.879 trillion). — Bernama