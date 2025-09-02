KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he will meet TikTok’s top management tomorrow following concerns over the platform’s slow response in assisting authorities in cases involving the spread of fake news, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

Fahmi said the meeting, scheduled at Bukit Aman, will also be attended by the inspector-general of police and the attorney-general.

According to FMT, the minister highlighted a recent case in which a man had falsely claimed to be a surgeon.

“TikTok was very slow in providing the police with the relevant information. I had to call the CEO of TikTok myself to inform them that this is a crime, and that their organisation was very slow.

“We can’t have such attitudes,” he was quoted as saying after launching the Al Grand Prix Conference 2025 today.

MORE TO COME