GEORGE TOWN, Sept 2 — A 55-year-old man was arrested last night for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing into four vehicles along Jalan Kenari in Bayan Lepas.

According to Sinar Harian, Southwest district police chief Assistant Commissioner Sazalee Adam said the incident occurred at around 11.55pm when the suspect, who was driving a Honda Accord, rammed into a Proton X70 and three other parked vehicles near the Divine Mercy Church.

The suspect was apprehended at the scene by traffic officers from the Bayan Lepas Police Station.

“During the arrest, the suspect did not sustain any injuries, and no untoward incidents were reported.

“Further checks revealed that the suspect has no prior criminal record or history of drug-related offences,” Sazalee was quoted as saying.

He added that police seized the Honda Accord to be used as evidence in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect has been taken to the Bayan Lepas Traffic Police Station for further action and will be remanded at the Balik Pulau Magistrate’s Court today.