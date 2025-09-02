KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — City Hall (DBKL) has begun a trial closure of the right turn from Jalan Kerinchi into Jalan Kerinchi Kiri 3 at the intersection near SMK Seri Pantai and RHB Bank.

The trial, which started Sept 1, will take place on weekdays from 5pm to 7pm as part of efforts to improve traffic flow in the area.

Motorists who wish to enter Jalan Kerinchi Kiri 3 are required to make a U-turn ahead by turning right into Jalan Kerinchi Kiri 1, then right into Jalan Kerinchi Kiri, and finally left into Jalan Kerinchi before accessing the road.

The new traffic arrangement is marked in red arrows on the DBKL map to help road users navigate the diversion.

DBKL said the measure aims to reduce congestion during peak evening hours near schools and business centres along the Kerinchi stretch.

The public can submit questions or objections regarding the trial closure by emailing [email protected].