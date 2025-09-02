ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 2 — Police have arrested a 37-year-old local man for allegedly striking a security guard on the head with a brick after being denied entry into an apartment.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan said the incident happened at an apartment in Gelang Patah yesterday.

“Police received a report regarding the incident from the male victim, a Nepalese security guard, at 2.59pm on the same day.

“Based on the report, the victim said he was hit on the head with a brick after refusing the suspect entry through the visitor’s lane as he did not have an access card,” he said in a statement today.

Kumarasan said the victim sustained head injuries, prompting the Iskandar Puteri district police’s criminal investigation division to track down the suspect.

“Upon the suspect’s arrest, police found that he had no prior criminal records and his drug test returned negative.

“The suspect has been remanded from yesterday until Thursday to assist investigations,” he added.

Police are investigating the case under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon or dangerous object. The offence carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine, or whipping, or any two of these penalties upon conviction.