KUANTAN, Sept 1 — Two Bangladeshi plantation workers were killed when a Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive they were travelling in skidded and overturned at Jalan Ladang Argopolitan Gahai, Kampung Tanjung Gahai in Kuala Lipis yesterday.

Lipis police chief Supt Ismail Man said the victims, Md Shamim Reza, 24, and Tuhin Ali, 26, who were seated at the back of the vehicle, were crushed by the four-wheel drive and pronounced dead at the scene.

He said investigations revealed that the vehicle, driven by a local man and carrying six Bangladeshi passengers, skidded and overturned while negotiating a downhill bend on their way back to a workers’ quarters in Kampung Tanjung Gahai.

“The driver and the other passengers escaped unhurt. The case is still under police investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail also urged members of the public who witnessed the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation. — Bernama