BINTULU, Sept 1 — A seven-year-old boy was found drowned in a water catchment near the Spait traffic lights along Jalan Celestine Ujang here yesterday.

Bintulu district police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said that around 8.30pm, police received a call from a man reporting that his son had gone missing near the junction to Taman Seri Pelabuhan.

Acting on the information, police MPV Unit personnel and a team from the Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station were mobilised to the location to assist in the search for the victim.

“The victim was found at the bottom of the five-metre deep pool, located about 50 metres from a workers’ quarters. Initial checks found no signs of foul play on the victim’s body,” he told Bernama in a statement via WhatsApp today.

Medical officers from Bintulu Hospital confirmed the boy died at the scene.

He said the case has been classified as a sudden death. — Bernama