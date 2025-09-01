BINTULU, Sept 1 — A seven-year-old boy has died after falling into a drain at Jalan Sebaru here on Sunday night.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), a distress call was received at 8.45pm, prompting a team from the Bintulu fire station to be dispatched.

Nine firefighters were deployed to the scene.

Upon arrival, rescuers confirmed that the boy, identified as Ricky Peter Bandang, had drowned.

“Using a surface search technique, the team found the victim approximately two metres from where his clothes were discovered,” Bomba said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel before being handed over to the police for further action.

The operation concluded at 10.07pm. — The Borneo Post