GEORGE TOWN, Sept 1 — Quick action by the Civil Defence Force (APM) lifeguards saved a man from nearly drowning at the Miami beach here today.

In the 4.15 pm incident, the 36-year-old victim reportedly experienced difficulties and was unable to swim while in the water.

A Penang APM spokesperson said its lifeguards, upon receiving information about the incident, immediately rescued the victim, who was on a holiday with his family from Selangor.

“The man was successfully pulled out of the water and brought ashore. His condition was stable, but he was weak and suffered back pain, believed to have been caused by hitting rocks while in the water.

“After he was given initial aid, the victim was sent to Penang Hospital for further treatment,” the spokesperson said in a statement today. — Bernama