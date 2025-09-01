KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen bank accounts belonging to individuals and companies amounting to about RM218 million, in addition to suspending several import licences allegedly misused for the illegal importation of cigarettes, tobacco, and cigars.

MACC Special Operations Division Senior Director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin said the action was carried out under Op Sikaro, which targeted 14 companies suspected of abusing legitimate import permits.

"Investigations revealed that these companies were operating under the guise of legal importers but were manipulating customs documentation, including altering customs codes and product descriptions, to evade paying the correct amount of taxes,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the syndicate was also believed to be involved in large-scale smuggling activities, storing tobacco, cigars, cigarettes, and liquor in private warehouses before distributing them to the market.

Mohamad Zamri further stated that investigations are focusing on the involvement of forwarding agents, some of whom are believed to be operating without proper licences and engaging in embezzlement and document falsification to facilitate the illegal activities.

According to him, the syndicate’s activities are believed to have caused government tax revenue losses exceeding RM250 million between 2020 and 2024, involving tobacco and cigars alone, with the total losses likely to be even higher.

"Cases of this magnitude have a serious impact on the nation’s revenue, funds that should be channelled towards public welfare and national development. Therefore, the MACC will not compromise when it comes to corruption, money laundering, or smuggling,” he said.

He added that the investigation is being conducted under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009, as well as Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Bernama