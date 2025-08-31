SHAH ALAM, Aug 31 — The condition of a Form Three student who is believed to have fallen from the third floor of a dormitory in Sabak Bernam is stable and showing positive progress.

Selangor Public Health and Environment Exco Jamaliah Jamaluddin said, based on feedback from the Selangor State Health Department (JKNS), the male student is still receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“He underwent a special procedure to control pressure in the brain, and the emergency treatment was successfully completed within the first 48 hours.

“As of the third day after treatment, the student’s condition is reported to be more stable and showing some positive responses, with the medical team continuing to monitor his progress from time to time,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Jamaliah also urged the public to give space to the victim’s family and avoid making or spreading speculations that could affect their emotions.

“The Selangor State Government expresses its sympathy and prayers for this young man’s speedy recovery, and the state government, together with JKNS, will continue to monitor the student’s health progress and provide the necessary support to the family,” she said.

On August 26, Selangor Police Chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed receiving a report related to the incident of a male Form Three student who is believed to have fallen from the third floor of a school dormitory in Sabak Bernam. — Bernama