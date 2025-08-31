KOTA SAMARAHAN, Aug 31 — No unusually large crowds were observed at outlets in Kuching and Samarahan today following the launch of the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) Appreciation Aid.

A visit by The Borneo Post to Farley Kota Samarahan around 10am found business as usual, with only some shoppers using their MyKads for purchases.

Security personnel on duty also confirmed that the number of customers this morning was typical for a Sunday, with nothing out of the ordinary.

Among those who redeemed the aid were local shoppers Rano Pangi, Chia Kim Fatt, and Aziah Zolkipli.

“This Sara is helpful, especially now when prices are higher. I bought rice and cooking oil with it,” said Rano.

Chia described the process as easy, saying that it was very simple to redeem the aid at the counter.

“I could not buy some items, but it is still good because it covers the basics,” said Chia.

Aziah said the assistance was useful for her family as she used it for necessities.

“It really helps a little with the cost of living,” said Aziah.

The Sara Appreciation Aid, which provides a one-off RM100 credit for all MyKad holders aged 18 and above, can be used until Dec 31, 2025, at participating outlets but is limited to essential goods under approved categories.

The first day of implementation in Kuching appeared calm and orderly, with no major disruptions. — The Borneo Post