KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — As Malaysians mark their 68th Independence Day today, recent online incidents involving misrepresentations of the Jalur Gemilang have reignited conversations about proper flag etiquette.

While many cases were accidental, they serve as a reminder of the importance of respecting the country’s symbol and understanding the rules governing its display.

Here’s a brief guideline by the Ceremonial and Protocol Division and Secretariat of the International Conference under the Prime Minister’s Department.

Do’s and don’ts of handling the Malaysian flag

It is essential to know how Malaysians should treat their symbol of unity and some of the do’s and don’ts include:

Do use only a complete, pristine flag; avoid displaying tattered, incomplete, or damaged flags.

Don’t flip or turn the flag upside down or display it facing the wrong direction.

When placing the flag on a vehicle’s bonnet, ensure the blue canton (top-left corner) faces forward, leading the direction.

Do not hang the standard Jalur Gemilang vertically; vertical display is permitted only in banner format.

Don’t wear the flag as clothing, masks, or accessories in full pattern. Instead, incorporate elements or motifs from it.

Avoid using the flag’s full design on cakes intended to be sliced or consumed.

Do not alter the flag colours and always use the official colours and shades as specified, ensuring the flag’s colours are accurate.

The flag must always begin with a red stripe at the top and end with a white stripe at the bottom.

When in doubt, refer to official guidelines or authorities to handle the flag respectfully.

While violations can lead to penalties, including up to three years in jail or a fine of RM50,000, the Malaysian government emphasises education and awareness to uphold the dignity of the Jalur Gembilang, which has an interesting history from how it was designed, modified and named.

The rich history of Jalur Gemilang

It all started in 1949, a year before the formation of the Federation of Malaya, when the government launched a design competition to create a new flag to replace the short-lived Malayan Union.

Out of 373 submissions, three designs were chosen, with Mohamed Hamzah, a 29-year-old architect, creating the winning design.

The original design featured 11 blue and white horizontal stripes, symbolising harmony among the states of the Federation of Malaya, with a red canton in the top-left corner containing a white crescent moon and a five-pointed star, representing Islam and unity.

Public input was sought through a poll by the Malay Mail newspaper at that time, where the majority voted in favour of Mohamed Hamzah’s design.

However, before finalisation, the flag underwent modifications following suggestions from prominent statesman Datuk Onn Jaafar.

The proposed changes included swapping the blue and red colours to make the stripes red and white, changing the canton from red to blue, and adding six points to the five-pointed star — bringing the total to eleven.

In 1963, with Malaysia’s formation — bringing together Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore — the flag was further modified with the star upgraded to 14 points, matching the number of states, and three additional stripes were added, resulting in the current design.

Although Singapore left the federation in 1965, the flag’s design was retained.

When Kuala Lumpur was officially declared a Federal Territory on February 1, 1974, one stripe and one point of the star in the Malaysian flag were reassigned to symbolise its inclusion in the federation.

Today, with the inclusion of Putrajaya and Labuan alongside Kuala Lumpur, all three federal territories are collectively represented as the 14th component of the federation — preserving the symbolic integrity of the Jalur Gemilang without altering its iconic design.

How did its name come about

In 1997, Malaysians were invited to suggest a name for the national flag, leading to the choice Jalur Gemilang, meaning glorious stripes.

The then-prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad officially adopted it on August 31, 1997, in conjunction with Malaysia’s 40th Independence Day.