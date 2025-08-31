KOTA KINABALU, Aug 31 — There might come a time when the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) fields candidates in a Sabah election, said its vice president, Dato T Murugiah.

He said the candidates would represent the Indian community in the state, noting that if Chinese-based parties from Peninsular Malaysia could contest in Sabah, then MIC could too.

“So maybe we might join a party that can help ensure the welfare and meet the needs of the Indian community, specifically in Sabah.

“We welcome more people to join us, as I believe that if we are united, we can better serve our community and Sabahans overall,” he told reporters at the MIC Sabah Convention 2025 in Putatan yesterday.

Murugiah added that once the State Assembly is dissolved, MIC will campaign on the ground for candidates of other parties aligned with them.

He also urged the state government to extend more assistance to the Indian community in Sabah.

“We can only help in terms of motivation and financial support. The rest must come from the state,” he said.

To expand and strengthen the party locally, Murugiah called on MIC Sabah chairman Peer Mohamad Kadir to increase its 25 branches.

Meanwhile, he noted that MIC’s final convention for this year concluded in Sabah after starting in Perlis, with the party’s Annual General Meeting expected in October or early November.

On a separate matter, Murugiah encouraged Sabahan parents to contact MIC Sabah to enroll their children in AIMST University, Kedah — a private institution established by the party’s educational arm.

“We welcome all Sabahans, regardless of race or religion. Scholarships are also available for outstanding students whether they are Indian, Malay or Chinese,” he added. — The Borneo Post