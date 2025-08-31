TAMPARULI, Aug 31 — Democratic People’s Welfare Party (KDM) deputy president Datuk Wetrom Bahanda has announced two more potential candidates for KDM who will contest in the Paginatan and Kundasang constituencies.

They are former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Datuk Rusdin Riman (Paginatan), and former Chief Executive Officer of a bank, Datuk Jeffry Mohd Ali, who will compete in the Kundasang constituency.

Currently, the Paginatan constituency is represented by Datuk Abidin Madingkir, while acting PBS president Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam is currently the Kundasang assemblyman.

However, Wetrom said that the official list of KDM candidates will only be finalised after the Sabah State Assembly is dissolved.

“The selection of KDM candidates is not determined by me alone; it is decided together with the KDM supreme council members. “We are contesting not for personal gain … if you want to run to get rich, this party is not the place for that. We want to contest to ensure that Sabah does not fall behind in the mainstream development after the state election,” he said. Wetrom, who is also the KDM Sabah Election Director, made these remarks while speaking at a casual gathering with the Chinese community at the Bawing Lakang Hall here last night.

Also present were the Vice President and KDM Tamparuli Coordinator, Gundohing Dr Gaim James Lunkapis; Vice President Gundohing Henry Saimpon; and Secretary-General Willie Jude.

He emphasised that the KDM party, which will contest independently in the state election, does not advocate for the interests of a specific race only; instead, this local party fights for everyone, regardless of ethnicity and religion.

In this regard, Wetrom, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kota Marudu, invited the Chinese community in the state to join KDM to uphold the rights of Sabah in line with the aspirations of Malaysia Agreement 1963. — The Borneo Post