TIANJIN, Aug 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) gala dinner at the Tianjin Meijiang Convention Centre here on Sunday evening.

He was accompanied by his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

They were greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the dinner hosted by Xi as current Chair of the SCO, ahead of the 2025 Summit tomorrow.

The prime minister arrived here this evening for a four-day working visit to China, which will also include a visit to Beijing.

Tomorrow, Anwar, who is also Asean chair, is scheduled to attend and deliver remarks at the SCO Plus Summit, focusing on efforts to deepen Asean-SCO relations.

He is also expected to highlight Malaysia’s role as a bridge between Asean and SCO member states in advancing cooperation in trade, the economy and other areas of mutual benefit.

This year’s SCO Summit, the largest since its inception, is being held in Tianjin, a major coastal port city and the largest industrial base in northern China.

The SCO was founded in Shanghai in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Today, its membership has expanded to include Pakistan, India, Iran and Belarus. — Bernama