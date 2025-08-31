KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Johor experienced yet another minor tremor today, with a magnitude 2.9 earthquake detected near Batu Pahat at 1.57pm, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The tremor struck about 25km west of Batu Pahat in the Straits of Melaka at a depth of 10km.

It is the seventh quake to affect Johor in recent days, following a series of six tremors in the Segamat district.

Segamat itself was rattled early on Saturday morning by a 2.7-magnitude tremor at 7.29am, occurring 2km northwest of the town at a depth of 10km.

MetMalaysia said monitoring is ongoing amid the unusual spate of quakes.

Segamat has seen multiple tremors since August 24, including the strongest at magnitude 4.1, with subsequent quakes recorded on August 27, 28, and a 3.4-magnitude tremor on Friday.

No injuries have been reported so far, though local residents have expressed concern over the frequency of seismic activity.

MetMalaysia assured the public it will continue providing updates on any further developments.