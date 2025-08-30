SEGAMAT, Aug 30 — Residents in Segamat hope related government agencies can conduct continuous field monitoring and provide safety advice following the weak earthquake tremors that have persisted in the district.

According to them, the presence of agencies including the authorities is crucial in assuring safety for villagers.

This comes after expert predictions that do not rule out the possibility of stronger tremors occurring in the district, which has experienced five minor quakes in eight days since last Sunday.

Firdaus Zainal, 40, said that so far most of the current information and warnings regarding safety measures to face earthquakes have been derived from social media.

“Monitoring can at least explain the current situation to the residents and dispense safety advice,” said the writer regarding public perception on whether tremors are a precursor to a big quake or that small quakes relieve the stress building up on underground plates.

“We are worried that the tremors will grow bigger, and every time they occur, we get scared because we don’t know what the effects of the tremors will be, including any underground movement,” said Firdaus, who lives in Jalan Buloh Kasap, Batu 2, when met by Bernama here today.

Ground cracks are visible in the garden behind a house on Jalan Buloh Kasap, Batu 2, believed to have been caused by recent earthquake tremors in Segamat August 30, 2025. — Bernama pic

Yusof Othman, 58, a resident of Kampung Tanjung Sengkawang, said emergency drills should also be carried out to ensure residents are prepared in case of stronger tremors.

“I hope now that we’ve had five tremors, safety measures should be taught to the residents so we know exactly where to take shelter,” said the trader.

Ahmad Zainal, 52, from Kampung Batu Badak, said residents currently feel uneasy with the persistent tremors.

“We cannot be complacent or panicky, whenever they (tremors) happen. We leave it to the Almighty and hope the tremors stop,” said the labourer.

Earlier, a Bernama survey found that it was business as usual in Segamat town and in the village.

A total of five tremors were recorded over the past week in Segamat at 6.13 am on Aug 24 measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale; 8.59 am on Wednesday (3.2); 7.56 pm on Thursday (2.5); 4.24 am yesterday (3.4) and 7.29 am this morning (2.7). — Bernama