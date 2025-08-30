SERDANG, Aug 30 — More foreign leaders are expected to attend the 47th Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur this October, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the anticipated strong participation follows the success of the 46th Asean Summit in May, crediting the extraordinary efficiency of the civil service in ensuring the smooth execution of the high-profile event.

“As I mentioned earlier, US President Donald Trump has confirmed his attendance and will visit Malaysia in conjunction with the 47th Asean Summit. I also believe that Chinese and possibly Russian leaders will attend (the summit) as well.

“I am confident because I have witnessed the exceptional efficiency of our government machinery, from the Home Ministry and the Royal Malaysia Police, to the Prime Minister’s Department, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and all relevant agencies. Everyone has worked together seamlessly.

“The Asean meeting we hosted a few months ago is regarded as one of the largest, most spectacular, and most meticulously organised meetings ever held,” said the prime minister in his 2025 National Day address at the Malaysia Agricultural Expo Park (Maeps) today.

Also present at the event were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Minister of Communications Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Commenting further, Anwar expressed confidence that Malaysia, as the Asean Chair for 2025, would be able to organise the 47th Asean Summit in a more efficient and impactful manner.

The prime minister also extended his appreciation to the entire government machinery, which has already begun preparations to ensure that all aspects, particularly security and regulatory compliance, are thoroughly addressed.

“Our experience over the past few months should drive us to further improve our performance,” he said.

In addition to US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are among the world leaders expected to attend the 47th Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur this October.

Malaysia chairs the regional bloc this year under the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability” and has successfully hosted more than 300 Asean-related meetings, programmes, and summits throughout the year.

This marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing Asean, having previously held the position in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015. — Bernama