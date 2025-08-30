KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The National Day ‘Amanat Perdana’ aims to inspire patriotism and strengthen the nation’s resolve for a brighter future.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to deliver the special address at 11 am today at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS).

In a Facebook post yesterday, he said the address is more than just a speech, serving as a platform to reflect on past struggles.

The event is expected to draw more than 4,000 attendees, including civil servants from various agencies and departments, representatives of uniformed bodies, educators from schools and higher education institutions, students, youth, trade union representatives, entrepreneurs, cooperatives and small traders.

It will also be broadcast live on all major channels, including RTM, Media Prima, Astro Awani, Bernama TV, TVS, TV AlHijrah, as well as social media platforms such as Facebook Live.

This year’s National Day celebration will be held at Dataran Putrajaya with the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’. — Bernama