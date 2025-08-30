KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has called for mosques and suraus across Johor to hold solat hajat and doa selamat after a string of tremors struck Segamat over the past week.

Sultan Ibrahim said the prayers were to seek Allah’s protection and to safeguard the people from harm following the unusual seismic activity.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, together with Raja Permaisuri Agong Raja Zarith Sofiah, also prays that Johor and all Malaysians remain in peace, safety and protected from any disaster,” read a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page today.

Earlier this morning, Segamat was jolted again by a 2.7-magnitude quake at 7.29am — the sixth tremor since last Sunday.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the epicentre was 2km north-west of the town at a depth of 10km, and weak tremors may have been felt in surrounding areas.

The latest incident follows a 3.4-magnitude quake yesterday and four others recorded earlier in the week, including the strongest at magnitude 4.1 on August 24.

While no damage or injuries have been reported, residents remain on edge as authorities continue monitoring the situation.