KUCHING, Aug 30 — A family of four sustained injuries when the vehicle they were in crashed into a roadside tree along Jalan FAC-Kampung Selang here this afternoon.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a team from the Petra Jaya fire station was dispatched after receiving a distress call at 3.15pm.

“Upon arrival, it is found that the accident involves a single vehicle that had crashed onto a tree at the main road.

“Two victims, both boys, have been extricated by members of the public before the arrival of the rescue team.

“Their parents, both seriously injured, have been extricated by the rescuers,” Bomba said in a statement.

All victims were handed over to paramedics and sent to hospital for treatment. The rescue operation concluded at 3.57pm. — The Borneo Post