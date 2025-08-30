KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Every problem in a country can be resolved through open dialogue at the negotiating table without the need for demonstrations, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in reference to the ongoing unrest in Indonesia.

According to Astro Awani, Zahid expressed confidence in Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s ability to manage the crisis.

“What is most important is that there is no problem that cannot be overcome. Everything can be brought to the negotiating table, and there is no need for rallies or demonstrations,” he reportedly said.

He made the remarks after attending Malaysia #QuranHour 2025 at Masjid Negara here today.

Zahid stressed, however, that his remarks are not intended to interfere in the affairs of another country.

“We have no intention of interfering in any country’s affairs, especially those of our neighbours.

“However, I believe President Prabowo is very approachable and open. God willing, any issue, big or small, can be negotiated and resolved,” he said, as reported by Astro Awani.

Indonesia is experiencing widespread unrest following the death of 21-year-old delivery rider Affan Kurniawan, who was run over by a police armored vehicle during a protest near the parliament in Jakarta on August 28.

The incident has sparked nationwide demonstrations, with protesters demanding justice and police reform.

In Makassar, South Sulawesi, protests escalated when demonstrators set fire to the regional parliament building, resulting in three fatalities and several injuries.

Similar protests have occurred in other cities, including Bandung, Yogyakarta, and Surabaya, with calls for accountability and systemic change.

Prabowo has condemned the police’s actions as “excessive” and has ordered an investigation into the incident.

He expressed his condolences to Kurniawan’s family and pledged swift legal action if misconduct is found.