KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The body of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Reserve Officers Training Unit (Palapes) cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin was exhumed at the Kampung Rinching Ulu Muslim Cemetery in Kajang this morning.

Crowds began gathering at the cemetery early in the morning as preparations for the process got underway, Sinar Harian reported.

Family members arrived as early as 7am to witness the exhumation of the 22-year-old cadet.

The exhumation was scheduled to begin around 8.30am to allow for a second post-mortem examination.

His mother, Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun, 45, was seen entering the cemetery at about 7.40am.

Medical personnel from Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) were present to oversee the process.

Also on site were officers from the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID), including members of the Forensic Unit and the Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT).

Police maintained tight security at the location to ensure the smooth completion of the exhumation.

Once completed, the remains were to be transported to HKL for a second autopsy.

The Shah Alam High Court had earlier ordered that the body be exhumed following Syamsul Haris’s death on July 27 at Kota Tinggi Hospital, a day after undergoing training at the Army Combat Training Centre (Pulada) in Ulu Tiram.