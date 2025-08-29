IPOH, Aug 29 — A total of 3,420 students across Perak have benefited this year from the Propulih Perak Sejahtera 2025 Programme, an initiative aimed at strengthening basic literacy skills, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said today.

Speaking at an academic awards ceremony, Saarani said the programme currently involves 1,796 lower secondary students and 1,624 primary school pupils, reflecting the state government’s commitment to providing every child with an equal opportunity to succeed in education.

“Through this programme, students who are weak in reading are given the opportunity to regain foundational skills,” he said during the Madani SPM, STPM, and STAM 2024 appreciation ceremony, held at the Meru Casuarina Convention Centre.

“It will also help prepare them to progress to higher levels of learning, including sitting for the SPM examination in the future.”

The programme is being implemented in collaboration with Yayasan Perak as its main strategic partner.

“Through this synergy, Propulih modules are developed and distributed to schools, guiding students to learn progressively according to their individual proficiency levels,” Saarani explained.

“This initiative demonstrates the commitment of the state government, together with educators, to ensure that no child in Perak is left behind in mainstream education.”

The menteri besar also took the opportunity to highlight the state's recent academic achievements, noting that 2024 marked a proud milestone as SPM results showed significant improvement.

“We recorded a State Average Grade (GPN) of 4.63, the best in recent years. The percentage of students eligible to receive certificates nearly reached 94 per cent,” he stated.

“This success is a sign that education in Perak is on the right track.”